US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials

The US president, Donald Trump, might resume Ukraine aid if all goes well in the Saudi Arabia high-stakes meeting.
According to BBC, US and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in Saudi Arabia late on Monday, March 10, 2025, for a peace talk on Tuesday.
UK Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after landing in Saudi Arabia, hinted at restoring Ukrainian military aid, saying, “I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously what happens tomorrow will be key to that.”
He told reporters in Jeddah, “You're not going to get a ceasefire and an end to this war unless both sides make concessions,” adding that the US will also look at the Russian position as “that will give us a pretty good assessment of how far apart we are.”
When asked about the minerals deal, Rubio explained that this is something the US president wants “to see done, but it is not necessary that it “have to happen tomorrow."
The state secretary also asserted that the delegation will be in "listening mode" during the peace talks to get a "general sense" about the compromises Ukraine is willing to make.
Notably, the US and Ukraine delegation will meet for the crucial peace talk to end the Russian invasion on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. However, Zelenskyy, who is on his official visit to Saudi Arabia, will not attend the meeting.
