Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a powerful message after attending Commonwealth Day service.
They joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne for the commemoration on March 10.
The Princess of Wales marked her attendance at the special event for the first time in two years.
William and Kate shared pictures from the service on Instagram and penned, “Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.”
The royal couple further added, “This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future.”
During the special event, Charles shared a heartfelt moment with the Prince of Wales by greeting him with a kiss on the cheek.
Meanwhile, Kate offered a graceful curtsy to the British monarch.
She looked graceful in a red dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.
William and Kate concluded the service by greeting kids outside the Westminster Abbey.
