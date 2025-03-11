Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service

Kate Middleton shares first statement after attending Commonwealth Day service for the first time in two years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a powerful message after attending Commonwealth Day service.

They joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne for the commemoration on March 10.

The Princess of Wales marked her attendance at the special event for the first time in two years.

William and Kate shared pictures from the service on Instagram and penned, “Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.”

Related: King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla

The royal couple further added, “This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future.”

During the special event, Charles shared a heartfelt moment with the Prince of Wales by greeting him with a kiss on the cheek.

Meanwhile, Kate offered a graceful curtsy to the British monarch.

She looked graceful in a red dress by Catherine Walker and a matching hat by Gina Foster.

William and Kate concluded the service by greeting kids outside the Westminster Abbey.

Related: Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’
King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton