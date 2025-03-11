Robert Pattinson opens up about Zendaya’s moving gesture on ‘The Drama’ set  

Robert Pattinson recently gushed about the renowned American actress and his The Drama costar Zendaya.
The 38-year-old recalled how the Euphoria star helped him understand the intensity of a scene before going to his upcoming movie's set.
In a conversation with the French magazine Premiere, the father-of-one opened up that a particular scene was "driving" him crazy due to its intensity and Zendaya calmly assisted him in understanding the script.
"We had a scene together in it that was driving me crazy, I was desperately looking for its meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of textual analysis," Robert stated.
Related: Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya
The Batman actor recounted a night before the filming the challenging sequence, he called Zendaya and shared his doubts with her for two long hours.
"And after a while, very calmly, she finally made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning," the Remember Me actor added.
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya will next be seen in their new comedy-drama film The Drama.
Related: Robert Pattinson joins Tom Holland, Zendaya in Christopher Nolan’s new film
Kristoffer Borgli's latest directorial movie is slated to be released across theatres in June 2025.