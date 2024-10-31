Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya

Robert Pattinson is ready to get back to work with Zendaya after a long break.
The Batman actor was spotted in Boston, Massachusetts, to arrive at the the set of his new movie, The Drama, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Robert opted for a casual look as he rocked a green hoodie underneath a dark jacket.
He completed his look with stylish black sunglasses.
The paparazzi pictures of the 38-year old actor surfaced just a few days after major details about the film were released, including its plot and a new cast member.
The Hollywood Reporter stated that the highly-anticipated film “centers on a couple, played by Zendaya and Pattinson, who in the days leading up to their wedding, end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other. The story tackles the blindness of love.”
Back in August, the announcement of The Drama was made, it will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli.
Moreover, Alana Haim will join the star-studded cast of Robert and Zendaya.
Robert’s hit projects include Twilight, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and The Batman. On the other hand, Zendaya’s stellar work includes Euphoria, Dune and Spider-Man instalments.
The release date of the new project has not been announced yet.