Entertainment

Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya

The release date of 'The Drama' starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya has not been announced yet

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for The Drama filming with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson lands in Boston for 'The Drama' filming with Zendaya

Robert Pattinson is ready to get back to work with Zendaya after a long break.

The Batman actor was spotted in Boston, Massachusetts, to arrive at the the set of his new movie, The Drama, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Robert opted for a casual look as he rocked a green hoodie underneath a dark jacket. 

He completed his look with stylish black sunglasses.

The paparazzi pictures of the 38-year old actor surfaced just a few days after major details about the film were released, including its plot and a new cast member.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the highly-anticipated film “centers on a couple, played by Zendaya and Pattinson, who in the days leading up to their wedding, end up in a crisis when unexpected revelations derail what one of them thought they knew of the other. The story tackles the blindness of love.”

Back in August, the announcement of The Drama was made, it will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Moreover, Alana Haim will join the star-studded cast of Robert and Zendaya.

Robert’s hit projects include Twilight, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and The Batman. On the other hand, Zendaya’s stellar work includes Euphoria, Dune and Spider-Man instalments.

The release date of the new project has not been announced yet.

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert

Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95

Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’ nearly starred THIS actress before Rani Mukerji
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Taylor Swift’s childhood stage performance wins Travis Kelce’s heart
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sabrina Carpenter turns playboy bunny, Tinker Bell for Halloween at Dallas concert
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Garner channels Jenna Rink in iconic Halloween makeover: WATCH
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Justin Timberlake aims to reconnect with Jessica Biel amid marital woes
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Selena Gomez claps back at Tony Hinchcliffe after 'garbage' joke
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Jennifer Aniston joins early voters for US Election 2024
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Sophie Turner reveals ideal life after Joe Jonas divorce
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Kim Kardashian still keeps in touch with ex boyfriend Pete Davidson
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White get engaged, actress flaunts 5-carat diamond ring
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Martha Stewart reveals years of infidelity by her husband
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Top 5 Netflix horror movies to watch on this Halloween
Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction
Ethan Slater weighs in on speculation around Ariana Grande 'Imperfect for You'