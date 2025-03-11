Entertainment

Penn Badgley shares 'poignant’ message ahead of ‘You’ season finale release

'You' season five starring Penn Badgley and Anna Camp is set to release on April 24, 2025

Penn Badgley has shared a “poignant” message ahead of You season five release.

He starred as Joe Goldberg in the hit Netflix show.

The Easy A star will explore his idyllic life with wife, Kate Lockwood, played by Charlotte Ritchie, and their son in the finale.

During his chat with Tudum, Penn shared that coming back to New York was not just a plot point but also a homecoming for him.

He said, “Returning to the Mooney set on these stages was particularly poignant because this is where we shot Gossip Girl. And I hadn’t really been back here except for one day of camera testing a long time ago.”

Penn added, “Joe doesn’t feel great about anything, really. He’s trying to stomach being one of the 0.01%, a billionaire, which is exceptional. He’s fooling himself, but he’s doing a pretty good job, as he always does. He believes he’s changed so that it can be enough for him.”

In the upcoming series, Joe Goldberg will strive to maintain his reformed image while dealing with new challenges.

Notably, You season five is set to release on April 24, 2025.

