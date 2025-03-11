Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post

Pakistan’s star fast bowler, Haris Rauf introduced his newborn son to the public by sharing a cute picture on social media.
Rauf's close friend and fellow cricketers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was the first to announce the birth of Rauf’s first child on social media, congratulating him.
Rauf, took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming photo of him with his baby boy.
In the picture, he is seen gently holding his baby boy and looking at him with love.
While the baby's face is not visible, his tiny hand can be seen and the background features beautifully decorated arrangements celebrating his arrival.
Along with the photo, Rauf wrote a heartfelt caption, “Give me a child with your stubborn heart, or even your temper, give our kid your dark bright eyes, or your enchanted smile, so that even when we are gone, the world will find within him all of the reasons why i loved you! Blessed to announce the birth of our precious baby, Muhammad Mustafa Haris.”
Shortly after Rauf posted the picture, fans, teammates and celebrities filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and well wishes.
Pakistani cricket commentator and former cricketer Marina Iqbal wrote, MashaAllah many congratulations. Loads of prayers for you and your family,” while another Pakistan player Sidra Nawaz Bhatti penned, Congratulations Haris Bhai.”
Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali also congratulated him.
For the unversed, In December 2022, Rauf tied the knot with his classmate Muzna Masood Malik in a traditional nikkah ceremony that took place in Islamabad.