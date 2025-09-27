Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce has finally opened up about his past heated exchange with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
In a recent interview, Kelce denied any ongoing tensions between himself and Chiefs' coach.
“I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions," Pop icon Taylor Swift fiancé said.
Kansas City Chiefs star further shared, “I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”
Rumours of tension between Kelce and Reid began after a heated sideline argument just before halftime in the September 21 game against the New York Giants.
This wasn't the first time their disagreement had been caught on camera with previous moments, shown on TV and shared widely on social media.
Previously, coach Reid also responded to media questions about the viral clips showing Kelce's frustration.
Reid explained, "Is he frustrated or not frustrated?’ Well, he’s seen how the offense works. So when things aren’t going the right way, he’s very aware of that. He’s a pretty smart guy, and he’s been doing it longer than anybody else on this team has been doing it.”
In addition to this, in a February 2024 episode of his podcast New Heights, which he cohost with his brother Jason, the NFL star admitted that he would stop playing for Chiefs if coach Reid ever left the team.
The Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.