Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury

Yamal recently missed serval major matches for Barcelona due to a groin injury

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Barcelona's wonderkid has hinted his return to playing after recovering from a recent injury.

On Friday, September 26, the player took to his Instagram account to post a reel showcasing some of his career highlights with a caption, noting, "Hey, I'm back."

Yamal recently missed serval matches for Barcelona due to a groin injury.

The 18-year-old injured his groin earlier in the month but still joined the Spanish national team.

He worsened the injury while playing for Spain, leading Barcelona coach Hansi Flick to criticize the national team for not properly protecting their young players.

"Lamine will not be available [against Valencia] - it's a pity. He played with the national team despite pain," Flick said.

Barcelona coach added, "He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."

In response, the Spanish FA defended themselves saying they had carried out all necessary medical examinations on the player.

Although, Yamal appears fit but Barcelona coach hasn’t decided whether to play him against Real Sociedad, especially with a big Champions League game against PSG coming up.

