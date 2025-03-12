Lexie Hull stuns teammates with pre-game fashion in Miami 

Lexie Hull is known for making fashion statements through her pre-game outfits.
The Indiana Fever guard remained true to her style as she stunned her teammates and fans with the latest social media post.
Hull turned to her Instagram account on March 11, 2025 as she shared a carousal of stunning snaps of her pre-game outfit from the ongoing 3v3 Unrivaled in Miami.
In her latest social media post, the No. 10 dropped five different fit clicks with a three-word caption noting, "Winter in Miami."
As the post garnered traction all over the internet, her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark gushed over Hull's abs as she penned, "Dude mix in an ab workout...probs would be smart."
While Aliyah Boston also hyped up the 25-year-old as she wrote, "boddyyyy and fits (with heart eyes emojis)."
Recently Hull unveiled the process of her pre-game outfit as she told Who What Wear noted, "You have to pay for it, and you don't get to keep the clothes a lot of the time"
"For some people, it's too much work of an ask and too much of a headache to do prior to a game. For me, that's part of my pre-game routine. It is in the schedule," she admitted.
Furthermore, Hull and Boston are both competing in Unrivaled league for different clubs, while Clark is using the WNBA off season to train.
The duo would be playing in the semifinals on Sunday, March 16, 2025, with Lexie Hull against Laces BC, while Boston will represent Vinyl BC in their match against Lunar Owls.