Sports

Lexie Hull stuns teammates with pre-game fashion in Miami

The US basketball player Lexie Hull is in Miami with her Unrivaled league club Rose BC

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Lexie Hull stuns teammates with pre-game fashion in Miami
Lexie Hull stuns teammates with pre-game fashion in Miami 

Lexie Hull is known for making fashion statements through her pre-game outfits.

The Indiana Fever guard remained true to her style as she stunned her teammates and fans with the latest social media post.

Hull turned to her Instagram account on March 11, 2025 as she shared a carousal of stunning snaps of her pre-game outfit from the ongoing 3v3 Unrivaled in Miami.

Related: Diana Taurasi calls it quits after historic WNBA career

In her latest social media post, the No. 10 dropped five different fit clicks with a three-word caption noting, "Winter in Miami."

Lexie Hull stuns teammates with pre-game fashion in Miami

As the post garnered traction all over the internet, her Fever teammate Caitlin Clark gushed over Hull's abs as she penned, "Dude mix in an ab workout...probs would be smart."

While Aliyah Boston also hyped up the 25-year-old as she wrote, "boddyyyy and fits (with heart eyes emojis)."

Recently Hull unveiled the process of her pre-game outfit as she told Who What Wear noted, "You have to pay for it, and you don't get to keep the clothes a lot of the time"

"For some people, it's too much work of an ask and too much of a headache to do prior to a game. For me, that's part of my pre-game routine. It is in the schedule," she admitted.

Furthermore, Hull and Boston are both competing in Unrivaled league for different clubs, while Clark is using the WNBA off season to train.

Related: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

The duo would be playing in the semifinals on Sunday, March 16, 2025, with Lexie Hull against Laces BC, while Boston will represent Vinyl BC in their match against Lunar Owls.

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Xbox set to expand into handheld gaming market
Xbox set to expand into handheld gaming market
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another 'crazy' record to his remarkable career
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another 'crazy' record to his remarkable career
Cameron Brink, fiancé Ben Felter celebrate 4 years together with special tribute
Cameron Brink, fiancé Ben Felter celebrate 4 years together with special tribute
Tiger Woods faces another major injury ahead of Masters Tournament
Tiger Woods faces another major injury ahead of Masters Tournament
Rafael Nadal reveals emotional story behind retirement
Rafael Nadal reveals emotional story behind retirement
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal