Xbox set to expand into handheld gaming market 

Microsoft is apparently developing an Xbox-branded gaming handheld device, set to launch later this year, marking its entry into the portable gaming market.
The company is rumoured to be working with a PC gaming Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to bring this device to market in 2025, while also preparing a first-party handheld for 2027, alongside its next-generation console.
As reported by Windows Central on Tuesday, March 12, Microsoft is set to partner with an undisclosed PC gaming manufacturer on a handheld gaming device codenamed “Keenan.”
The device is expected to feature a distinctive Xbox design, complete with the signature Xbox guide button and full Windows compatibility, which indicates a device more akin to the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally rather than a standalone console.
The US-based tech giant is also moving forward with its next-generation Xbox console, likely to launch in 2027.
According to the sources, this new system will be a “premium successor” to the Xbox Series X and will be more closely added to Windows, streamlining game development between PC and console platforms.
Microsoft’s push towards cloud gaming could improve the handheld experience, enabling users to play high-end console games on the go.