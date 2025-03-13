Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior 

Entertainment

Justin Bieber first sparked concerns over his health in February when fans noticed changes in his behavior

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 13, 2025
Justin Bieber is debuting shocking new look amid concerns over his bizarre behavior!

The Baby singer spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday, March 12, showcasing a dramatic transformation that left fans stunned.

For the new look, Justin opted for a clean-shaven face, marking a significant departure from his usual scruffy facial hair.

He was seen wearing a pair of baggy blue jeans and an oversized pink sweatshirt with the hoodie pulled over his head.The Sorry crooner completed his look with a gray zip-up sweater and a large jacket with a fur collar over the top.

Justin covered the rest of his clean-shaven face with sunglasses as he strolls the streets of chilly California.

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID

The new transformation of Justin comes amid the ongoing concerns surrounding his well-being.

Despite welcoming his son, Jack Blues, with wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024, the Stay singer has been exhibiting bizarre behavior, sparking worry among fans.

Recently, Justin took to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message for his fans.

"We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don't] owe anyone anything,” he penned.

Justin Bieber first sparked concerns over his health and rumors that he was using drugs after fans noticed alleged changes in his physical appearance and behavior in February.

