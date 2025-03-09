Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Justin’s ex Selena Gomez with new move

Hailey Bieber has once again embroiled in a controversy after liking a TikTok video, poking fun at her husband Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, and her fiancé Benny Blanco.
According to a TikTok user @courtneypresto, the Rhode founder liked her video in which the content creator criticized Gomez and Blanco's recent cover photo shoot for Interview magazine.
The post, which was shared on February 14, featured a series of photos from the shoot, with the caption "This is the WORST."
“Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too,” the TikToker further wrote over the clip.
Now, on March 6, the user shared an alleged screenshot of the notification, with the model's verified TikTok account liking her previous post.
“I feel like this is definitive proof that, when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,' she’s lying,” Courtney said in another clip.
Hailey has previously denied any bad blood between herself and Gomez, and even liked the actress' post announcing her engagement to Blanco in December.
Selena Gomez previously had an on-and-off romance with Hailey Bieber’s husband Justin Bieber from 2010 until 2018.