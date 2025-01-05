Entertainment

Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself

Angel Reese deletes Instagram account after receiving backlash

  • January 05, 2025
Angel Reese has landed in a major controversy after posting bold New Year’s Eve outfit.

The Chicago Sky player also got candid about feeling uncomfortable when fans approach her at gas stations.

In a viral clip, the 22-year-old confessed, “See, this is why I don't like going to the gas station, 'cause people always roll up on my car."

Angel added, "That was a little scary. Especially the world we're living in right now-people get killed every day. I was a lil scared cause people be acting crazy when I am at the gas station."

She made her United States national team debut at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Mexico.

Angel Reese deletes Instagram account:

After receiving backlash on her bold choice of clothing, Angel Reese deleted her Instagram account.

Since her Instagram account is no longer accessible, her fans could not help but wonder what made her take this drastic decision.

A conservative commentator Tomi Lahren called Angel’s a stunt for attention.

"She wore that and posted that so people would talk about her because she doesn't want people talking about Caitlin Clark," he said.

Notably, Angel’s TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) accounts are still active.

