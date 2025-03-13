Google Play Store to launch Pause feature to enhance security: Report

Google is reportedly gearing up to launch the latest feature for the Play Store to simplify sideload apps on Android devices.
It allows users to disable Play Protect, its cloud-based app-verification service, temporarily for a day rather than turning it off permanently, ensuring enhanced privacy.
The feature is expected to stop the programme from scanning apps downloaded outside the Play Store for malware.
Google Play Protect's new Pause feature
Previously, Google Play Protect's Pause feature was spotted by Android Authority, disabling the Scan apps with the Play Protect option under its settings will present users with a choice of pausing it.
This feature will ensure Play Protect no longer scans apps accessible outside of Google Play for malware.
According to Alphabet-owned Google, it will be capable of deactivating and removing hazardous apps from devices.
In addition, it prevents an app which utilises sensitive device permissions from being downloaded, and reset app permission, offering improved privacy.
Google’s Play Protect Pause feature builds upon the latest launch of a filter for apps with widgets, and also its indication on the app details page.
With the release of these features, Google aims at assisting developers tackle discoverability, two challenges that occur when investing in widget development.