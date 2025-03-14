Sports

Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Chinese opponent Zheng Qinwen to qualify for the 2025 Indian Wells semifinals.

According to The West, two-time Indian Wells champion claimed a dominating 6-3, 6-3, victory over the Chinese eighth seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to qualify for the next round.

The 23-year-old took her 2024 Paris Olympic semi-final lost revenge from Qinwen to continue her bid for a record third title at the Californian event after winning 2022 and 2024 trophies.

Swiatek, during an on-court interview, expressed, “At the end it got really windy, which made it super tricky, especially when the conditions change during the match; you need to adjust quickly, and it's not that easy.”

“I am happy that I was pushing until the end. It was a weird match with all the breaks and everything, but I wanted to be composed and really focused, and I'm glad that I did that,” she added.

Swiatek will now face Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Andreeva defeated Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

