Justin Bieber addresses fans with heartbreaking statement

Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence, sharing a heartbreaking message that has left fans deeply concerned about his well-being amid ongoing speculation about his personal life.
The Peaches singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a heart-wrenching post, revealing his candid emotions after sparking fears for his health.
In a shared post, it is noted, “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin you deserve that’.”
He added, “And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something.”
“It made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts,” Bieber continued, adding, “How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... They wouldn't be saying this.”
The Baby singer said, “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club.”
Wrapping up the touching note, the post ended, “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”
Notably the recent post came amid the speculations mounted over Bieber's health as in recent months, he made several outings where he looked hollow-eyed and in bizarre outfits.
