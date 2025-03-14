Royal

Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert

Queen Mathilde attended the annual spring concert at the Royal Palace alongside her husband, King Philippe

  • March 14, 2025
Queen Mathilde of Belgium has stunned the onlookers as she attended the annual spring concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels alongside her husband, King Philippe.

The queen looked absolutely gorgeous in a sophisticated pastel suit as she walked arm-in-arm with the King to take their seats for the Thursday’s performance.

Queen Mathilde graced a sparkling sequined top, featuring a rouched design draped across the front, for the evening

She paired the top with matching tailored trousers and complemented her look with pearly heels, a dainty pale handbag, and elegant earrings.

Mathilde swept her blonde locks back in to a styled updo and smiled as she took her husband's arm.

Meanwhile, King Philippe served looks in a black double breasted suit which he wore over a white shirt with a blue and burgundy flower-patterned tie.

“This year, the Spring Concert at the Royal Palace will focus on the world of books!” the palace wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the evening.


The Queen and King Philippe could be seen enjoying the musical performance by Susato Trio, a piano and string team.

Queen Mathilde appearance at the royal palace comes a month after she experienced a forced landing during a royal tour of Costa Rica.

