Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See 

Salma Hayek has surprised fans with hilarious throwback snaps taken with Sabrina Carpenter.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 13, the Mexican-American actress and film producer, 58, shared a two-slide post featuring nostalgic photographs with the Short n’ Sweet hitmaker.
“#tbt @sabrinacarpenter look what I found!” she captioned the post.
In the first photo, Hayek can be seen dressed in an orange-and-maroon outfit with her arm wrapped around Carpenter, who was wearing a white T-shirt, black embroidered jacket and a pair of jeans.
Meanwhile, the second snap showcased the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress making a hilarious pose as she placed her hand on her waist and roared at the camera, while the Espresso singer starred surprisingly on the other side.
The post received funny reactions from several fans, with many dropping face of tears of joy emojis in the comments.
“So funny Salma,” wrote one, while another gushed, “And you look the same, both beautiful kind women.”
A third commented, “Great photo for Throwback Thursday.”
This post by Salma Hayek comes just a few days after she attended Sabrina Carpenter’s thrilling London concert of the Short n’ Sweet Tour.
During the show, the Please Please Please crooner handcuffed the Frida actress for being “too hot.”