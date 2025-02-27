Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter makes exciting announcement for Short n’ Sweet Tour

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter surprises North American fans with a thrilling Short n’ Sweet Tour update

  • February 27, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter never disheartens her fans, and the latest announcement is a proof of it!

The 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker, who is all set to kick off the 2025 leg of her exciting Short n’ Sweet Tour in Dublin on March 3, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, and dropped a thrilling announcement for her ardent North American fans.

In her post, the 2-time Grammy winner announced an “additional leg” for the superhit tour, also mentioning the cities where she will mesmerize her die-hard admirers.

“you asked and we listened!!! So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes) with special guests @oliviadeano, @ravynlenae & @instagramber,” Sabrina wrote in the caption.

The Please Please Please crooner continued, “can’t wait to see you all for one last short n’ sweet hurrah & Europe see you in just a few days.”

In the post, the American singer and songwriter shared a poster that read, “Short n’ Sweet Tour. It’s Even Sweeter!”

The poster also featured the cities and concert dates for the new North American leg.

Sabrina Carpenter will begin the North American tour from Pittsburgh where she will perform on October 23 and 24, then New York on October 29, 31 and November 1, Nashville on November 4 and 5, Toronto on November 10 and 11, 2025.

The Taste songstress will conclude the thrilling Short n’ Sweet Tour in Los Angeles with three shows on November 20, 22, and 23, 2025.

