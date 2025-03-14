Sci-Tech

SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Probes

SPHEREx will create a broad-field map of the entire sky for up to six months

  March 14, 2025
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched at 11:10 p.m. EST from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. carrying NASA's SPHEREx space telescope and the PUNCH solar mission.

The dual payload mission reached an orbit, marking a significant milestone for NASA’s ongoing space exploration efforts.

SPHEREx

The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) is particularly designed to survey the sky in infrared light.

It enables scientists to study over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

SPHEREx will create a broad-field map of the entire sky for up to six months.

PUNCH

The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission has four small satellites. 

It is particularly designed to examine the sun’s outer atmosphere and how it shifts into the solar wind.

These observations will assist scientists in comprehending the solar wind’s impact on Earth.

Next steps for SPHEREx and PUNCH missions

Both SPHEREx and PUNCH are set to enter their designated orbits and undergo examination.

SPHEREx is likely to start its all-sky mapping within six months, while PUNCH will start its solar observations following a 90-day commissioning phase.

Notably, every mission is planned to last for at least two years, significantly contributing meaningful data to the study of the universe and the sun’s impact on space weather.

