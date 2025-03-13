SpaceX delays astronauts flight to retrieve stranded astronauts

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the launch of a replacement crew carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), which was set to bring the stranded US astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams back to earth.
According to NASA, the launch was cancelled due to a hydraulic system issue and a ground support clamp arm for the Falcon 9 rocket.
However, the launch team is currently working to resolve the issue.
Crew 10 launch is now scheduled to take off Friday at 7:48 p.m, following its delay due to high winds and rain forecast in the flight path of Dragon, Reuters reported.
With a Friday Crew-10 launch, the Crew-9 mission, including Wilmore and Williams, would depart the ISS on Wednesday, March 19.
Previously, SpaceX’s rocket was set to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 7:48 p.m. ET along with a crew of two US astronauts and one astronaut each from Japan and Russia.
Wilmore and Williams have been preparing research and maintenance along with the space station’s other astronauts safely.