Royal

Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event

The Duchess of York surprises close family member in new outing

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025


Sarah Ferguson reunited with a special family member at a key event in new public outing.

The Duchess of York attended Crufts event, an international dog show held annually in the UK, as a Parton of National Foundation for Retired Service Animals.

She stopped by her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, to support her charity Licki Mat.

Sarah also posted a heartwarming video clip of surprising her sister on Instagram post.

“A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron,” read the caption.

Prince Andrew’s wife further added, “Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly. #LickiMat”

Jane Ferguson’s charity also acknowledge Sarah’s surprise visit on social media.

Licki Mat mentioned in a statement, “We had a special surprise guest visit us today! As Patron of NFRSA Sarah, Duchess of York came and drew the raffle with Lady Sara Bathurst, day 2 of Crufts. @nfrsa_official @sarahferguson15 #duchessofyork #nfrsa #crufts #lickimat.”

To note, Sarah and Jane have two more sisters, Eliza Ferguson and Alice Ferguson.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case