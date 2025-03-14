Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event

Sarah Ferguson reunited with a special family member at a key event in new public outing.
The Duchess of York attended Crufts event, an international dog show held annually in the UK, as a Parton of National Foundation for Retired Service Animals.
She stopped by her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, to support her charity Licki Mat.
Sarah also posted a heartwarming video clip of surprising her sister on Instagram post.
“A surprise visit to @crufts to see my sister @janeferguson7 and her fabulous @LickiMat and also to support Lady B’s charity the @nfrsa_official - National Foundation for Retired Service Animals - for which I’m a proud Patron,” read the caption.
Prince Andrew’s wife further added, “Nothing better than combining family time and championing deserving animals who’ve served us so selflessly. #LickiMat”
Jane Ferguson’s charity also acknowledge Sarah’s surprise visit on social media.
Licki Mat mentioned in a statement, “We had a special surprise guest visit us today! As Patron of NFRSA Sarah, Duchess of York came and drew the raffle with Lady Sara Bathurst, day 2 of Crufts. @nfrsa_official @sarahferguson15 #duchessofyork #nfrsa #crufts #lickimat.”
To note, Sarah and Jane have two more sisters, Eliza Ferguson and Alice Ferguson.