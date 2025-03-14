Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated holi with their family this year.
On Friday, the romantic couple shared a carousal of images from their celebration on Instagram.
The Tiger 3 actress celebrated the cheerful event with her in-laws and sister Isabelle Kaif at home.
“Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi (Happy Holi to everyone from all of us)!!!,” she captioned the images.
A fan commend in the post, “Happy Holi to my favourite couple in Bollywood, hope you guys had a great day.”
Another wrote, “Vicky and Katrina are the power couple we needed in the industry.”
“I really love how Katrina celebrates Indian festivals to support her husband even though she is not a hindu,” a third noted.
Katrina can be seen standing beside Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle in the first photo.
In a small video clip, the four of them were joined by the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor’s parents as they wished Happy Holi.
Another picture saw the brother duo posing for a picture together, green colour smeared on their faces.
To note, Vicky will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.