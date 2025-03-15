Entertainment

Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track

'Peaches' crooner dragged the 'Lover' crooner into his personal life drama with recent move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track

Taylor Swift has been unexpectedly pulled into Justin Bieber’s latest controversy after fans speculated that his new song is a subtle jab at her.

As per Dailymail, the Peaches crooner dragged the Lover crooner into his personal life drama by sharing a photo of the striking blood moon eclipse accompanied by her 2015 revenge anthem, Bad Blood.

Notably, Swift and Bieber had a feud back in 2019 after she accused the Baby singer and his then-manager Scooter Braun of bullying her.

Related: Justin Bieber shares cryptic post amid Hailey Bieber divorce rumours

It came when Scooter brought Big Machine Records, who owns the majority of Swift's master recordings.

In a blog post, the Look What You Made Me Do singer said she was never given the chance to buy her masters and feels "sad and grossed out" that Scooter Braun now owns them, calling it her "worst-case scenario."

Bieber responded publicly, writing, “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”

Swifts’s message referenced an old Instagram post from Justin, where he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Scooter Braun and Kanye West, captioned, "Taylor what up."

Later, Justin Bieber apologized for his 'hurtful' message, saying, “Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.”

Related: Justin Bieber addresses fans with heartbreaking statement

Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Meghan Markle’s brand shares first update amid Netflix show criticism
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky’s wedding talks heat up after legal victory
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death
Louis Tomlinson addresses One Direction reunion rumours after Liam’s death
Inside J.Lo, Jennifer Garner’s relationship status amid Ben Affleck’s cozy moments
Inside J.Lo, Jennifer Garner’s relationship status amid Ben Affleck’s cozy moments
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert