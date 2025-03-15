Justin Bieber sparks drama with Taylor Swift after sharing ‘revenge’ track

Taylor Swift has been unexpectedly pulled into Justin Bieber’s latest controversy after fans speculated that his new song is a subtle jab at her.
As per Dailymail, the Peaches crooner dragged the Lover crooner into his personal life drama by sharing a photo of the striking blood moon eclipse accompanied by her 2015 revenge anthem, Bad Blood.
Notably, Swift and Bieber had a feud back in 2019 after she accused the Baby singer and his then-manager Scooter Braun of bullying her.
It came when Scooter brought Big Machine Records, who owns the majority of Swift's master recordings.
In a blog post, the Look What You Made Me Do singer said she was never given the chance to buy her masters and feels "sad and grossed out" that Scooter Braun now owns them, calling it her "worst-case scenario."
Bieber responded publicly, writing, “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”
Swifts’s message referenced an old Instagram post from Justin, where he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Scooter Braun and Kanye West, captioned, "Taylor what up."
Later, Justin Bieber apologized for his 'hurtful' message, saying, “Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.”
