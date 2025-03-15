Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has banned the South Africa ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from United States.
On Friday, March 14, 2025, Rubio turned to his X account to accused the ambassador of hating America and President Donald Trump, while describing him as a "rage-baiting politician."
In his social media post, Rubio linked an article from the right-wing outlet Breitbart that quoted some of Rasool's recent remarks made during an online lecture about the Trump administration.
Related: Donald Trump shuts down 'clash' claims after heated Musk-Rubio dispute
"What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilising a supremacism against the incumbency, at home...and abroad," the 62-year-old said in a event.
In response, Rubioo called Rasool "PERSONA NON GRATA," which refers to an "unwelcome person" in Latin.
As reported by BBC, the office for South Africa's president on Saturday, March 15, 2025 called the decision "regrettable," adding that the country is trying to remain committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with America.
Since Trump returned to office for his second term, the ties between the two countries have seen a serious decline, with US president signing an executive order that froze assistance to South Africa.
The order was made due to "egregious actions" by South Africa and cities "unjust racial discrimination" against white Afrikaners, which the state has denied multiple times.
Related: Marco Rubio who once mocked Trump now set to become US Secretary of State
Ebrahim Rasool previously served as the South Africa's ambassador to the US from 2010 to 2015, before being appointed again in 2025.