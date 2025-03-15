World

Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has made a serious decision against the South African diplomat

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has banned the South Africa ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from United States.

On Friday, March 14,  2025, Rubio turned to his X account to  accused the ambassador of hating America and President Donald Trump, while describing him as a "rage-baiting politician."

In his social media post, Rubio linked an article from the right-wing outlet Breitbart that quoted some of Rasool's recent remarks made during an online lecture about the Trump administration.

Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump

Related: Donald Trump shuts down 'clash' claims after heated Musk-Rubio dispute

"What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilising a supremacism against the incumbency, at home...and abroad," the 62-year-old said in a event.

In response, Rubioo called Rasool "PERSONA NON GRATA," which refers to an "unwelcome person" in Latin.

As reported by BBC, the office for South Africa's president on Saturday, March 15, 2025 called the decision "regrettable," adding that the country is trying to remain committed to a mutually beneficial relationship with America.

Since Trump returned to office for his second term, the ties between the two countries have seen a serious decline, with US president signing an executive order that froze assistance to South Africa.

The order was made due to "egregious actions" by South Africa and cities "unjust racial discrimination" against white Afrikaners, which the state has denied multiple times.

Related: Marco Rubio who once mocked Trump now set to become US Secretary of State

Ebrahim Rasool previously served as the South Africa's ambassador to the US from 2010 to 2015, before being appointed again in 2025.

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft