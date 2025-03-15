World

THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination

Maldives ranked second while the Boracay in the Philippines took third place

Maldives is widely regarded as the most beautiful island in Asia, but another island has now overtaken it in terms of beauty and popularity.

Bali, a famous tourist destination in Indonesia has been named the most beautiful island in Asia this year at the annual Reader's Choice Awards organized by the travel magazine DestinAsian.

Maldives ranked second while the Boracay in the Philippines took third place and Phuket in Thailand came in fourth.

Phu Quoc, the largest island in Vietnam secured the fifth spot in the rankings.

The rest of the top ten islands included Palawan (Philippines), Koh Samui (Thailand), Langkawi (Malaysia), Penang (Malaysia) and Lombok (Indonesia).

These rankings are part of an award series that recognizes the best travel destinations, hotels, airlines and services in Asia.

The winners are determined by votes from thousands of travellers around the world.

The rankings mainly focus on the quality of service, overall travel experience, and visitor satisfaction.

Bali is well known for its deep-rooted Hindu-Balinese traditions and is famous for its rich heritage, including intricate dance performances, mesmerizing rituals and ancient temples.

Bali saw a significant tourism boost in the previous year, welcoming 6.3 million international visitors.

The island now aim to attract 6.5 million tourist in the current year.

