Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final

Draper has reached the biggest final of his career and will enter the world's top 10 rankings for the first time

  by Web Desk
  • March 16, 2025
Jack Draper, a British tennis player achieved major victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells tournament.

Draper defeated a four-time Grand Slam champion, in the with a score of 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

As per BBC Sports, with this victory, Draper has reached the biggest final of his career and will enter the world's top 10 rankings for the first time.

After winning the match, the player expressed, "I'm proud of myself but I'm already thinking about the final. I want to end this week in a great way. We can think about the other stuff afterwards."

The victory was dramatic and included a crucial moment where a video assistant referee-style review played a role in his win.

At that point, the score was tied at 1-1 and the game was at 15-15.

The umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, mistakenly ruled that the ball had bounced twice before Draper reached it.

However, Indian Wells now allows players to use video review for double-bounce decisions.

Draper challenged the call, and the review confirmed that the umpire was wrong which allowed him to continue the point and eventually break Alcaraz’s serve.

The 23-year-old will compete against Denmark's Holger Rune in the final match of the Masters 1,000 tournament in California on Sunday.

