Sports

Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades

Andreeva stuns defending champion Swiatek to face Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Indian Wells finals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades
Mirra Andreeva: 1st teen to reach Indian Wells finals after over two decades

Mirra Andreeva made history as she became the youngest player in history to qualify for the Indian Wells final since 2001.

According to CNN, the 17-year-old stunned the defending champion Iga Świątek 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday, March 14, 2025, to face world No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka in the finals.

Related: Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot

Andreeva said, “After she literally killed me in the second set, I was just (like), well, ‘Okay, I might just try to fight. There is not much I could do about it. She was playing amazing. And I just kind of decided to grind and fight for every point. It doesn’t matter how I put the ball in. But I have to put it in.”

“So I just try to do everything, and in the end, it was not too bad... I know that my coach lost in the finals, so I'm going to try to be better than her,” she joked.

Notably, after reaching the Indian Wells finals, she became the youngest tennis professional to do so since Kim Clijsters in 2001. Along with that, she is also the fifth teenager player to reach this stage before turning 18 since the tournament’s inception in 1989.

Previously, Clijsters, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, and Serena Williams have accomplished this milestone.

Related: Carlos Alcaraz's mysterious tattoo at Indian Wells sparks speculation

A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
A$AP Rocky: Merging beats and brands with high-fashion swagger
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more
'Silent Hill f' unveils new updates of story, setting, gameplay, and more
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
Cristiano Ronaldo wins another battle as Al-Nassr secures 3-1 victory
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
FP3 witnesses Oscar Piastri on top as Oliver Bearman faces another crash
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
Neymar's world cup dream delayed again as Endrick replaces him
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
David Beckham: From golden boots to global brand
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Rafael Nadal reveals 'biggest' difference between Federer, Djokovic
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
F1 practice in Australia: FP1, FP2 results as rookie driver suffers huge crash
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate