Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery  

Pope Francis was first taken to the hospital on February 14, 2025 after struggling with breathing problems

  March 16, 2025
Pope Francis, who is gradually recovering from a severe case of pneumonia affecting both lungs has shared a message with his followers.

As per Sky News, the Pope stated that he is going through a challenging time as he delivered his usual Sunday prayer from the hospital.

He further expressed gratitude to those who had prayed for his recovery.

The Pope has a serious lung infection (pneumonia) in both lungs and is receiving medical treatment for it at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

He was first taken to the hospital on February 14 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.

The pop issued his traditional Sunday Angelus prayer, in which added,” I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me."

"Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope,” he added.

Praising his medical team, he said, "How much light shines, in this sense, in hospitals and places of care! How much loving care illuminates the rooms, the corridors, the clinics, the places where the humblest services are performed!"

He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.

