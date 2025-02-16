World

Pope Francis' latest health update revealed after new medical tests

Pope Francis has been experiencing bronchitis symptoms for a few days

  • February 16, 2025
Pope Francis’ latest health update revealed after new medical tests
Pope Francis’ latest health update revealed after new medical tests

Pope Francis is being treated for a respiratory tract infection at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

As per Reuters, Italian media said on Sunday that he had a stable and peaceful night.

At the same time, a senior cardinal led a prayer for his recovery.

Francis, 88, has been adviced to rest and will not make his usual public appearance on Sunday to lead the weekly prayer.

The Pope has been experiencing bronchitis symptoms for a few days and because of this he has assigned others to read his speeches on his behalf at recent events.

Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca said during a mass in St Peter's Basilica on Sunday said, "Our first thought goes to Pope Francis. We pray for his health, offering thanks for the vision and support that he always gives us.”

Since the Pope was unable to attend due to health concerns, a cardinal led the mass which was held to honour artists during the Catholic Church’s Holy Year.

The Vatican issued a statement in which he shared that “the pope's treatment on Saturday was slightly modified based on further microbiological findings. Today's laboratory tests showed an improvement in some values.”

As per the reports, Francis watched a bit of the main news on Tv before having a restful night.

The Vatican stated that he would stay in the hospital for as long as needed to complete his treatment.

