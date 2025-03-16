Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday

Alia Bhatt received a lot of heartfelt wishes for her 32nd birthday from Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.
Her family members also penned sweet tributes to mark the special day.
Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara, posted a couple of family photos on her Instagram story wished, “happy birthday Alia mami. Love you so much.”
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor called the Jigra star her favourite girl.
She shared a goofy picture with Alia on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.
The caption of the post read, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl. Superstar. Love you tons.”
Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting in Odisha for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29, posted a gorgeous photo of Alia in a pink saree and penned, “Happiest birthday, gorgeous girl. Keep smiling always.”
On the other hand, Katrina wished on Alia social media, “Happy happy happiest birthday @aliaabhatt. Keep shining as beautifully and brightly as you are.”
Notably, Alia and Ranbir celebrated her milestone birthday at Alibaug.
The romantic couple will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War.