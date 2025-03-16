Trending

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday at Alibaug

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday

Alia Bhatt received a lot of heartfelt wishes for her 32nd birthday from Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra.

Her family members also penned sweet tributes to mark the special day.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece, Samara, posted a couple of family photos on her Instagram story wished, “happy birthday Alia mami. Love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor called the Jigra star her favourite girl.

She shared a goofy picture with Alia on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

The caption of the post read, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl. Superstar. Love you tons.”

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday

Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting in Odisha for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, SSMB 29, posted a gorgeous photo of Alia in a pink saree and penned, “Happiest birthday, gorgeous girl. Keep smiling always.”

On the other hand, Katrina wished on Alia social media, “Happy happy happiest birthday @aliaabhatt. Keep shining as beautifully and brightly as you are.”

Notably, Alia and Ranbir celebrated her milestone birthday at Alibaug.

The romantic couple will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War.

Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
Aamir Khan's ex-wife pens moving note for actor's 60th birthday
Aamir Khan's ex-wife pens moving note for actor's 60th birthday
Alia Bhatt’s mom pens heartfelt poem for daughter’s 32nd birthday
Alia Bhatt’s mom pens heartfelt poem for daughter’s 32nd birthday
Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'
Ananya Panday walks down memory lane as she reaches career milestone
Ananya Panday walks down memory lane as she reaches career milestone
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch
Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt