Sci-Tech

Musk, OpenAI agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift

OpenAI and Elon Musk delayed decisions as to whether the final verdict will be delivered either by a jury or by the judge

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
OpenAI, Musk agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift
OpenAI, Musk agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift

In a significant turn of events surrounding OpenAI’s for-profit shift. The company and Elon Musk have agreed to expedite a trial over the company’s for-profit shift.

Reuters reported that OpenAI and Elon Musk have delayed the decisions as to whether the final verdict will be delivered either by a jury or by the judge, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The development follows a U.S. judge rejecting Musk's plea to bring to a halt the artificial intelligence (AI) group's conversion to a for-profit model.

Related: OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses  

However, the judge agreed to an expedited trial in the autumn.

Earlier this month, a U.S. judge rejected Musk’s plea to pause the artificial intelligence (AI) group's transition to a for-profit model. However, the judge agreed to a fast-track trial in autumn.

OpenAI stated: "We welcome the court's March 4 decision rejecting Elon Musk's latest attempt to slow down OpenAI for his personal benefit."

Musk and Altman got involved in an intensifying battle after Msuk’s departure from the company in 2019, following which the company created a for-profit arm securing billions of investments. 

The tech billionaire has since accused and sued OpenAI of betraying its main aim.

Related: OpenAI calls DeepSeek 'state-subsidized' and 'state-controlled'

A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Princess Anne faces heartbreaking setback in France trip
Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking
Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking
ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details
ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users: Details
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Gmail introduces redesigned attachment menu for users
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
Elon Musk sets deadline for Starship’s historic Mars mission
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
NASA reveals global ocean levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant