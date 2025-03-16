Musk, OpenAI agree to expedite trial opposing for-profit shift

In a significant turn of events surrounding OpenAI’s for-profit shift. The company and Elon Musk have agreed to expedite a trial over the company’s for-profit shift.
Reuters reported that OpenAI and Elon Musk have delayed the decisions as to whether the final verdict will be delivered either by a jury or by the judge, according to the filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
The development follows a U.S. judge rejecting Musk's plea to bring to a halt the artificial intelligence (AI) group's conversion to a for-profit model.
However, the judge agreed to an expedited trial in the autumn.
OpenAI stated: "We welcome the court's March 4 decision rejecting Elon Musk's latest attempt to slow down OpenAI for his personal benefit."
Musk and Altman got involved in an intensifying battle after Msuk’s departure from the company in 2019, following which the company created a for-profit arm securing billions of investments.
The tech billionaire has since accused and sued OpenAI of betraying its main aim.
