OpenAI calls DeepSeek 'state-subsidized' and 'state-controlled'

In a proposal to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, OpenAI called Chinese AI lab DeepSeek “state-subsidized” and “state-controlled.”
It urged the U.S. government to ban models from the outfit and similar People’s Republic of China (PRC)-supported operations.
To ban the use of “PRC-produced” models in all countries considered “Tier 1” under the Biden administration’s export rules would reduce security threats, Open AI said.
Related: OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses
However, it remains disclosed whether ChatGPT manufacturer’s references to “models” are intended to refer to DeepSeek’s API or the lab’s open model.
Previously, OpenAI accused the Chinese AI lab, DeepSeek, which made strides in the evolving AI landscape earlier this year, of “distilling” knowledge from OpenAI’s models.
The company’s latest accusations that the PRC supports the Chinese lab further intensify the company’s campaign against DeepSeek.
There isn’t any association between the Chinese government and DeepSeek. However, the PRC has been deeply interested in DeepSeek in recent months.
Recently, DeepSeek leader Liang Wenfeng had a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which sparked concerns regarding the company’s political associations between the U.S. and China in their AI supremacy rivalry.
Related: OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition