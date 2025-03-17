Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut at Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton admitted his Ferrari debut "went a lot worse" than he had expected after the seven-time world champion finished 10th in the Australian Grand Prix.
Following his blockbuster switch to Ferrari after 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton endured a tough weekend in Melbourne as he qualified eighth before claiming the final point in Sunday's chaotic race.
The 40-year-old Brit was left frustrated at a missed opportunity as Ferrari pushed a strategy gamble too far, with a decision to stay out on slick tyres in the rain first putting Hamilton in podium contention before leaving him fighting for a points finish.
"It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought it would go," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "The car was really, really hard to drive today.
"For me, I'm just grateful I kept it out of the wall because that's where it wanted to go most of the time. A lot to take from it and just getting acclimatised with the new power unit in the wet conditions.”
"The settings it requires are different, and a different way of driving and a different set-up on the steering wheel."