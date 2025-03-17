Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See

The Vatican released Pope Francis's first-ever photo since hospitalisation due to respiratory issues.
According to CNN, the Vatican on Sunday, March 16, 2025, released the first photo of the pope from Rome’s Gemelli hospital since his hospitalisation on February 14, 2025.
In the photo, the pope could be seen sitting at the chapel in the hospital wearing a purple stole, a vestment worn to concelebrate Mass.
Concelebration means to be one of the priests leading the Mass, which is a bigger role than just participating in Mass or receiving the Eucharist, as he has been doing lately.
The Vatican further informed that Francis received his treatments and therapies and also worked on Sunday.
The picture was released after the 88-year-old thanked people for their prayers during his “period of trial.”
The pontiff said in the text, “I thank you all for your prayers, and I thank those who assist me with such dedication. I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to ‘Gemelli’ as a sign of closeness. Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.”
Notably, Francis, who has been admitted into the hospital for more than a month, is battling double pneumonia. It is his longest stay since his election as pope 12 years ago.
