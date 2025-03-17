World

Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See

Pope spotted in chapel at the hospital in his first released photo since hospitalisation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Pope Francis first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See

The Vatican released Pope Francis's first-ever photo since hospitalisation due to respiratory issues.

According to CNN, the Vatican on Sunday, March 16, 2025, released the first photo of the pope from Rome’s Gemelli hospital since his hospitalisation on February 14, 2025.

Related: Pope Francis issues first audio message from hospital bed

In the photo, the pope could be seen sitting at the chapel in the hospital wearing a purple stole, a vestment worn to concelebrate Mass.

Pope Francis first photo from Rome hospital released: See

Concelebration means to be one of the priests leading the Mass, which is a bigger role than just participating in Mass or receiving the Eucharist, as he has been doing lately.

The Vatican further informed that Francis received his treatments and therapies and also worked on Sunday.

The picture was released after the 88-year-old thanked people for their prayers during his “period of trial.”

The pontiff said in the text, “I thank you all for your prayers, and I thank those who assist me with such dedication. I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to ‘Gemelli’ as a sign of closeness. Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.”

Notably, Francis, who has been admitted into the hospital for more than a month, is battling double pneumonia. It is his longest stay since his election as pope 12 years ago.

Related: Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery

Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4' faces delay due to THIS reason
Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4' faces delay due to THIS reason
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump