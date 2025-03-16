Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’ 

Jenna Ortega will never return to Marvel Cinematic Universe!
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Wednesday actress revealed that she had a brief role in the MCU in 2013's Iron Man 3.
However, her experience was far from glamorous, as she claimed that all her lines were cut from the final version of the film.
“It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg and I’m the vice president’s daughter,” the Scream actress shared.
Jenna silently appears on screen for a few seconds, about an hour and a half into Iron Man 3.
Paul Rudd, Jenna’s upcoming film Death of a Unicorn costar, who has played Ant-Man in several MCU films, was also present during the interview and he tried to persuade her to give the franchise another chance.
“Marvel is very good at laying those breadcrumbs. It might very well be that you come back. They’re gonna create something for you!,” he said.
Jenna shrugged and responded, “They even took my name away, “adding, “I count that [as my MCU appearance], and then I move on."
Jenna Ortega will soon be seen in film Death of a Unicorn alongside Paul Rudd on March 28, 2025.
