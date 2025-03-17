Sports

Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships

Australian athlete Gout Gout has made his position permanent with sprinting legends with a world-leading run

Australian teenager Gout Gout has once again proven himself to be the record-breaking athlete in sprinting world.

As reported by CNN, the 17-year-old ran the fastest 200-meter on Sunday, March 16, 2025 this year with a 20.05 seconds time.

At the Queensland State Championships, he followed up the world-leading run with a 19.98 seconds record, which was deemed illegal due to wind conditions.

Gout finished more than two seconds before his fellow competitors in the men's under-20 200-metre final.

"I felt literally free. I had 80 metres left to go and I thought, let's send it, and only from then did I believe I had a chance of going sub 20." the teenager shared after finishing up the race.

The Australian athlete noted while expressing his determination, "Seeing the clock, I was really happy and surprised in a way, but it just felt like a weight off my shoulders. Now that I've done it, I've just got to do that more consistently."

Gout broke Perter Norman's 1968 200-metre record of 20.06 in December at the age of 16.

Just a day prior, he ran the fourth fastest 100 metre time in history for an under-18-year-old, locking a wind-assisted personal best of 10.04.

Notably, Gout Gout is next scheduled to compete at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on March 29, 2025.

