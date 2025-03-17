World

Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post

Donald Trump shared three side-by-side images that includes his official presidential portrait

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Donald Trump mocks Biden over autopen controversy in viral post
Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post

President Donald Trump recently mocked Joe Biden in a social media post.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social and draw attention to the controversy over Biden's alleged use of an "autopen" to sign documents during his presidency.

On Truth Social, Trump shared three side-by-side images that includes his official presidential portrait from his first term, a picture of Biden’s autopen device and what he claimed to be his official portrait for a second term.

Donald Trump mocks Biden over autopen controversy in viral post

Trump then pinned the post to his profile, ensuring it remained at the top of his page.

"The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!" Trump wrote in another post on his account. 

Related: Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries

US President also said that the presidential pardons given to the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack by his predecessor, Biden are "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect.”

Donald Trump mocks Biden over autopen controversy in viral post

Trump referred to the committee as the "Unselect Committee of Political Thugs" and argued that the pardons were not legitimate because they were signed using an autopen, a machine that automatically replicates a person’s signature, rather than being personally signed by Biden.

Trump argued that since the pardons were allegedly signed using an autopen, Biden neither personally approved them nor was even aware of them.

He further claimed that other individuals were responsible for issuing, approving and signing the pardon documents instead of Biden himself.

Related: Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Trump shares plan for Ukraine-Russia peace talks ahead of Putin meeting
Trump shares plan for Ukraine-Russia peace talks ahead of Putin meeting
Forever 21 declares bankruptcy amid competitive market
Forever 21 declares bankruptcy amid competitive market
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured