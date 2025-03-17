Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post

President Donald Trump recently mocked Joe Biden in a social media post.
Trump shared a post on Truth Social and draw attention to the controversy over Biden's alleged use of an "autopen" to sign documents during his presidency.
On Truth Social, Trump shared three side-by-side images that includes his official presidential portrait from his first term, a picture of Biden’s autopen device and what he claimed to be his official portrait for a second term.
Trump then pinned the post to his profile, ensuring it remained at the top of his page.
"The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen!" Trump wrote in another post on his account.
US President also said that the presidential pardons given to the US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack by his predecessor, Biden are "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect.”
Trump referred to the committee as the "Unselect Committee of Political Thugs" and argued that the pardons were not legitimate because they were signed using an autopen, a machine that automatically replicates a person’s signature, rather than being personally signed by Biden.
Trump argued that since the pardons were allegedly signed using an autopen, Biden neither personally approved them nor was even aware of them.
He further claimed that other individuals were responsible for issuing, approving and signing the pardon documents instead of Biden himself.
