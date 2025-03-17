World

Mount Fuji hike gets pricier amid pollution, safety concerns

Japan doubles the entry fee for all Mount Fuji hiking trails to tackle overtourism

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 17, 2025
Japan doubles the entry fee for all Mount Fuji hiking trails to tackle overtourism
Japan doubles the entry fee for all Mount Fuji hiking trails to tackle overtourism

Japan has introduced a hefty entry fee for all four of the main trails of Mount Fuji amid overtourism.

According to Independent, Japanese authorities have imposed a ¥4,000 (or about £20) entry fee for the highest mountain of the country to tackle the overcrowding and pollution ahead of the summers.

Related: Japan's Mount Fuji hits historic snowless streak amid rising temperatures

Previously, the Yoshida Trail in Yamanashi Prefecture had a ¥2,000 (or about £10) fee, while the other three trails of the Shizuoka Prefecture, Fujinomiya, Subashiri, and Gotemba, were free.

The local authorities on Monday, March 17, 2025, passed a bill to charge a fee for all of the four main climbing trails of Mount Fuji while doubling the entry fee of the Yoshida Trail.

Moreover, the decision came after the iconic mountain of the country has become a famous tourist spot in recent years, triggering the risk of pollution, overcrowding and disruptive behaviour by tourists.

The Yamanashi prefectural assembly belives that the new fee will help in controlling the large number of tourist and preserving the beauty of the summit.

Now, the tourists would be required to pay up to ¥3,000 (£15.60) per person to climb the mountain. ¥1,000 (£5) of the fee will be a voluntary contribution for the conservation efforts of the mountain, which is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Related: Japan unveils major plans to curb pollution and overcrowding at Mount Fuji

