2022 Winnipeg serial killings: Remains of two victims discovered in landfill

  • March 18, 2025
Remains of two indigenous women murdered during the 2022 Winnipeg serial killing have been found in the Canadian landfill.

According to BBC, the police said that the remians of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran have been recovered from the Prairie Green Landfill, north of the city of Winnipeg, in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Harris and Myran were among the four Indigenous women who were killed in 2022 by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

The search for the bodies of the victims in the Prairie Green Landfill began late in 2024 after a lengthy pressure campaign by Indigenous leaders.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Manitoba identified the remains of Myran on Monday, March 17, 2025, while the remains of Harris were identified earlier this month.

Cambria Harris, Morgan Harris's daughter, earlier in March 2025, called the discovery of her mother’s remains a “very bittersweet moment" in a Facebook post and said, “Please keep our families in your hearts tonight and every day going forward as we trust this process.”

Furthermore, the police and authorities declined to begin a search operation for the remains in the landfill, citing that it would take three years to do so and will cost up to C$184m (£100m; $128m). The federal government also argued that the search will expose the workers to the hazardous chemicals.

But after pressure from the families of the victims and a change of government, Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, decided to begin the search, funded by the federal government.

Notably, Canada pophas a long history of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. As per the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 10% of the missing women in the country are indigenous women, while 16% of them are victims of homicides.

