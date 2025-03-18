Benny Blanco breaks silence on ‘wedding’ plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has shared “wedding” plans with his fiancé Selena Gomez.
The romantic couple went public about their relationship in December 2023, and a year later they announced engagement.
During a joint interview with Rolling Stone, the American producer shared Selena plans “new” wedding in her head “everyday.”
Benny said, "I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head. We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment.”
The Rare Beauty founder, 32, added, "Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That's my main focus right now, at least."
In the same conversation, Benny also revealed his “biggest regret.”
He noted, "My biggest regret is that we didn't get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right."
Selena and Benny will release their collaborative album, I Said I Loved You First, on Friday, March 21, 2025.