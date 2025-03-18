Entertainment

Benny Blanco breaks silence on ‘wedding’ plans with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will release their collaborative album ‘I Said I Loved You First’ on March 21, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Benny Blanco breaks silence on ‘wedding’ plans with Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco breaks silence on ‘wedding’ plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has shared “wedding” plans with his fiancé Selena Gomez.

The romantic couple went public about their relationship in December 2023, and a year later they announced engagement.

During a joint interview with Rolling Stone, the American producer shared Selena plans “new” wedding in her head “everyday.”

Benny said, "I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head. We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment.”

The Rare Beauty founder, 32, added, "Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That's my main focus right now, at least."

In the same conversation, Benny also revealed his “biggest regret.”

He noted, "My biggest regret is that we didn't get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right."

Selena and Benny will release their collaborative album, I Said I Loved You First, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show
Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson enjoys ‘special’ date with Zara McDermott
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson enjoys ‘special’ date with Zara McDermott
Justin Timberlake gives big shoutout to TFTW Tour crew for unwavering support
Justin Timberlake gives big shoutout to TFTW Tour crew for unwavering support
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big
Lady Gaga embraces late 30s as she wins 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Lady Gaga embraces late 30s as she wins 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kim, Khloé Kardashian celebrate brother Rob’s birthday with cute throwback snaps
Kim, Khloé Kardashian celebrate brother Rob’s birthday with cute throwback snaps
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun