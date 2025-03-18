Rory McIlroy unveils retirement plans after winning Players Championship

Northern Irish golf star Rory McIlroy opened up about his retirement plans after winning the Players Championship.
According to Express, McIlroy came through a three-hole playoff on Monday, March 17, 2025, to beat American player JJ Spaun and claimed victory at the PGA Tour’s flagship event for the second time.
The 35-year-old bagged £4.38 million in the prize money after winning the trophy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Related: Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
After winning the match, McIlroy shared his retirement plans and said that he believes that he has “a few more years” left to compete at an elite level.
He told the press, “The younger guys coming out are getting better every single year, and I need to keep working hard to hang with them. I’m doing a pretty good job of that. I feel like I've still got a few years left in the tank."
When asked about the motivation that keeps him going, he replied, “Winning the Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup. They are my three goals for the rest of my career.”
Furthermore, McIlroy will now focus on achieving the rare feat of a career Grand Slam at the US Masters set to kick off on April 10, 2025. He is also aiming to surpass Scottie Scheffler to become the world No. 1 player.
Related: Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll