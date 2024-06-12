Inside £8 million mention of Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stollhas took a big U-turn before the US Open as they called off their divorce.
As per Mirror report, the couple, after seven years of marriage, filed for separation last month. But now they have changed their hearts and, as per reports, will continue to work on their relationship.
Mcllroy and Stollhas first met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup and got married after five years.
They had spent so many years together at their £8 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, which the golf player bought from his fellow in 2012.
The 12,800-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool, a massive rear balcony, a games room, and a home cinema.
The 35-year-old, after buying the stunning mansion, said, “I started to play more in the US over the past few years. I felt it was the right time to get a base here, somewhere that I could come in between tournaments. I started to look around this area, and I found this house. I really liked it."
Mcllroy added, "I don't think there’s anything in the area like this house. It’s very modern, it’s very contemporary, I just liked the whole feel of it when I walked in, very bright, white walls everywhere, and that’s what drew me to it.”
Talking about his lavish property, he noted, “The cool thing about the games room is the pool table, which was a Christmas present from my girlfriend (referring to Erica at the time), which was one of the best Christmas presents I ever got.”
Mcllroy also turned down all the rumors about his relationship with his wife, saying, “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's
game.”