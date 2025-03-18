Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win

Irishman Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship title after defeating JJ Spaun in a rare playoff.
According to CNN, McIlroy, on Monday, March 17, 2025, claimed a comfortable three-shot win over the American professional golfer to clinch the second Players Championship of his career.
The 35-year-old finished the three-hole playoff one over par to beat Spaun, who had a tough morning to finish on four over par through 16, 17 and 18.
McIlroy told NBC, “Wind coming out of a completely different direction (this morning). I’m just glad we didn’t have to play 18 in that – three was enough! I feel bad for JJ. He hit a really good shot on 17, and it just went straight through the wind.”
“I was lucky to do enough to get it done, but unbelievably proud and happy to win my second Players Championship, and I think this is the third time I’ve won on St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s been a good luck charm for me,” he added.
The golfer expressed that he had worked really hard to become a “way more complete player” than he was a few years ago. He belives tha now he can play in any conditions.
Notably, McIlroy who won his 28th PGA Tour victory became the first European to win one than one Players Championships titles.
