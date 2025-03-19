Entertainment

Michael Jackson's accusers reflect on their legal battle with late music icon

The documentary 'Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson' was released on YouTube on Tuesday

  • March 19, 2025
Michael Jackson's accusers recently talked about their ongoing messy legal battle with the late musician's estate.

The popular dancer and choreographer, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have been legally battling Michael since 2005, opened up about the sexual abuse for the first time in a 2019's Emmy-winning bombshell documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Now in the sequel of the documentary, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, the accusers explained their personal experience of facing backlash from the musician's fanbase and media, after revealing the details of the abuse in the first installment of the show.

Related: Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium 

"It's fricking terrifying, the reaction of the whole world, angry Michael fans, and media, a certain amount of them can be extremely vicious," Robson noted in the documentary.

Another accuser, Safechuk, revealed his fears before Leaving Neverland's release, saying, "The scope of what happened was like the thing I was most afraid of."

In the documentary, he further disclosed how the legendary musician forced him to be involved in unethical activities when he was just a child. 

The They Don’t Care About Us crooner's spokespersons have firmly denied the allegations since they were filed.

Related: Michael Jackson accuser James opens up on ‘painful’ abuse after becoming dad  

After Michael Jackson died in 2009 his representatives have been dealing with the legal battle on his behalf. 

