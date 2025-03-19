Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari welcome baby girl 

Saboor Aly and her husband Ali Ansari have finally embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby girl.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared a series of monochrome pictures from the hospital bed announcing the heartwarming news.
The first photo showcased Ansari kissing his wife’s forehead as the Fitrat starlet gently held the little one in her arms.
While the second was an epic representation of the couple’s joy.
The new parents penned a cute caption to sum up their post, "Our tiny miracle, our biggest blessing. The sight of smallest of hands leaving the biggest of impact is unbelievable."
"Welcome Serena Ali to the world. The magic awaits you. 18.03.25," the caption further read.
Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the baby's new arrival.
One fan wrote, "Mashallah Mubarak."
The second added, "The great thing is that she did not show her body during pregnancy."
"Congrats to both of you," another user noted.
"Mashallah just can’t express my love for this beautiful couple," a fourth chimed.
Many from the media fraternity also gushed over the precious moment.
To note, before the official announcement, there had been a lot of speculations regarding Saboor Aly’s pregnancy, especially after photos from her baby shower began circulating on social media.