Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station

Nvidia DGX Station brings data-centre-level performance to desktops for AI development

  • March 19, 2025
Nvidia has officially revealed a new lineup of “AI personal supercomputers” powered by the company’s Grace Blackwell chip platform.

The American-based tech giant on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, announced two new machines, DGX Spark (previously called Project Digits) and DGX Station.

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the computers will allow users to prototype, fine-tune, and run AI models in a range of sizes at the edge.

“This is the computer of the age of AI,” during the keynote, Huang said, “This is what computers should look like, and this is what computers will run in the future. And we have a whole lineup for enterprise now, from little, tiny ones to workstation ones.”

To note, DGX Spark delivers up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of AI computing with the integration of a GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip. 

DGX Station features Nvidia’s GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip combined with 784GB of memory, to brings data-centre-level performance to desktops for AI development.

Huang further noted that, “AI agents will be everywhere.” He continued, “How they run, what enterprises run, and how we run it will be fundamentally different. And so we need a new line of computers. And this is it.”

DGX Spark is currently available, while DGX Station is slated to be launched later this year through manufacturing partners, including Asus, Boxx, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

