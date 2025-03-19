Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot

Nvidia has taken its robotic journey one step forward with an exciting partnership with Disney Research and Google DeepMind.
As reported by TechCrunch, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the collaboration at GTC 2025 for the development of Newton, a physics engine that would replicate robotic movements in real-world settings.
Newton will first be used to power Disney's entertainment robots, like the Star Wars-inspired BDX droids.
Jensen also shared that the company is planning to release an early, open source version of Newton later in 2025.
For years, Disney has discussed the idea of bringing these Star Wars-inspired robots to its park worldwide, and with the help of the engine, the franchise is finally planning to showcase the robots at several theme parks from next year.
According to Nvidia, Newton is supposed to help robots be more "expressive" and "learn how to handle complex tasks with greater precision."
The physics engine is designed to help developers see how robots interact in the real world, making it possible to create realistic robot behaviour in much easier way.
Nvidia claims that Newton is highly adaptable, such as developers can use it to program robotic interactions with food items, cloth, sand, and other bendable objects.
It will also be compatible with Google DeepMind's network of robotic development tools, including its physics engine, MuJoCo, which simulates multi-joint robot movements.
Notably, the collaboration between Nvidia, Disney Research and Google DeepMind is to accelerate the development of AI robots to support human workforce.