Sci-Tech

Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini

Canvas is designed for seamless collaboration with Gemini, Gemini Product Director Dave Citron says

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini 

Google has launched two new features for its Gemini AI Assistant, Canvas and Audio Overviews.

Alphabet-owned Google integrated new features to its AI-powered Gemini chatbot on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to enhance your search experience.

Canvas offers Gemini users a dedicated workspace to create, refine, and share writing and coding projects.

Users can spin up initial drafts which can work with Gemini to edit specific sections, adjust tone, or reformat content as required.

Related: Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant

For coding projects, Canvas includes a live preview as well as the code so users can iteratively edit while watching it evolve as you make the changes.

On the other hand, Audio Overview converts written materials, documents or slides, into a “podcast-style discussion between two AI hosts.” Notably, this functionality was previously available in Google’s NotebookLM.

Source: Google
Source: Google

Speaking to TechCrunch, Gemini Product Director Dave Citron stated: “Canvas is designed for seamless collaboration with Gemini.”

“With these new features, Gemini is becoming an even more effective collaborator, helping you bring your ideas to life,” Citron added.

To note, Canvas and Audio Overview are available globally for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, but Audio Overview is currently only available in English, with more language support planned.

Related: Gemini AI’s hidden watermark removal feature stirs controversy

Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months
Russia to discuss Mars flight plans with US, Elon Musk
Russia to discuss Mars flight plans with US, Elon Musk
Microsoft partners with Swiss start-up to develop AI that mimics human brain
Microsoft partners with Swiss start-up to develop AI that mimics human brain
YouTube Music brings AI radio to iPhone for unique experience
YouTube Music brings AI radio to iPhone for unique experience
Snap's Spectacles now support GPS and hand-tracking features
Snap's Spectacles now support GPS and hand-tracking features
WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view
WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view
YouTube expands Podcast tab to Android TV
YouTube expands Podcast tab to Android TV
Google integrates Chirp 3 to Vertex AI to improve user experience
Google integrates Chirp 3 to Vertex AI to improve user experience
Gemini AI’s hidden watermark removal feature stirs controversy
Gemini AI’s hidden watermark removal feature stirs controversy
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping