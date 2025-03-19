Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini 

Google has launched two new features for its Gemini AI Assistant, Canvas and Audio Overviews.
Alphabet-owned Google integrated new features to its AI-powered Gemini chatbot on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to enhance your search experience.
Canvas offers Gemini users a dedicated workspace to create, refine, and share writing and coding projects.
Users can spin up initial drafts which can work with Gemini to edit specific sections, adjust tone, or reformat content as required.
For coding projects, Canvas includes a live preview as well as the code so users can iteratively edit while watching it evolve as you make the changes.
On the other hand, Audio Overview converts written materials, documents or slides, into a “podcast-style discussion between two AI hosts.” Notably, this functionality was previously available in Google’s NotebookLM.
Speaking to TechCrunch, Gemini Product Director Dave Citron stated: “Canvas is designed for seamless collaboration with Gemini.”
“With these new features, Gemini is becoming an even more effective collaborator, helping you bring your ideas to life,” Citron added.
To note, Canvas and Audio Overview are available globally for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, but Audio Overview is currently only available in English, with more language support planned.
