Sports

Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026

Pokémon teams up with other companies to produce items, especially outside of their portfolio, like jewelry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Lego partners with Pokémon for new line of sets to launch in 2026
Lego partners with Pokémon for new line of sets to launch in 2026

Lego has officially announced another gaming franchise to receive the plastic brick treatment.

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, company's official website teased that Lego Pokémon sets are “coming soon,”  but not  until 2026.

Currently, there are no details available on the specific sets or which characters will be available in Lego form, but the teaser does include a peek at Pikachu’s tail built from yellow bricks.

Numerous Pokémon building sets have already been available for a while, but through Mattel’s Mega line, which features components that are Lego-compatible.

Related: GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know


Lego Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Julia Goldin stated, “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for.”

“We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike,” Goldin added.

It is highly anticipated that these sets will be limited edition with small production runs, so there will be plenty of Lego Pokémon for the fans who are patient.

Related: Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items

Lexie Hull celebrates Unrivaled championship victory with fun clicks
Lexie Hull celebrates Unrivaled championship victory with fun clicks
Stephen Curry sits out as Golden State Warriors gains massive win
Stephen Curry sits out as Golden State Warriors gains massive win
Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman make relationship public with heartfelt post
Ben Shelton, Trinity Rodman make relationship public with heartfelt post
Rory McIlroy unveils retirement plans after winning Players Championship
Rory McIlroy unveils retirement plans after winning Players Championship
John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes
John Cena teams up with The Rock in WWE Raw against Cody Rhodes
Iga Swiatek breaks silence on ball boy incident at Indian Wells
Iga Swiatek breaks silence on ball boy incident at Indian Wells
Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items
Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items
Cristiano Ronaldo set for new big challenge? Bold prediction stuns fans
Cristiano Ronaldo set for new big challenge? Bold prediction stuns fans
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs
Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'