Lego partners with Pokémon for new sets launch in 2026

Lego has officially announced another gaming franchise to receive the plastic brick treatment.
On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, company's official website teased that Lego Pokémon sets are “coming soon,” but not until 2026.
Currently, there are no details available on the specific sets or which characters will be available in Lego form, but the teaser does include a peek at Pikachu’s tail built from yellow bricks.
Numerous Pokémon building sets have already been available for a while, but through Mattel’s Mega line, which features components that are Lego-compatible.
Related: GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
Lego Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Julia Goldin stated, “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for.”
“We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike,” Goldin added.
It is highly anticipated that these sets will be limited edition with small production runs, so there will be plenty of Lego Pokémon for the fans who are patient.
Related: Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items